BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A warrant scam in Bryan County that began earlier this year has now escalated.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a scam caller was telling people over the phone they have a warrant and requested money to make it “go away” or to be “taken care of.” Now, the caller is requesting women to meet with the male individual.

“The individual is identifying themselves as Officer or Lieutenant Black from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. He is calling from a spoof/fake number of 912-737-3238 and has a voicemail set up stating they are from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office,” stated the BCSO.

Anyone who receives a call stating they have a warrant is advised not to give out any information.

“Never give them ANY form of payment, and DO NOT meet anyone!” BCSO advised. “The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office does not contact individuals for payment, nor do we give any warrant information over the phone.”

BCSO said they’re working in collaboration with the Richmond Hill Police Department to investigate.