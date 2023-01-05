SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam.

According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information.

The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the area, officials said.

SPD said on the call, a man identifies himself as a Savannah Police officer before claiming the person on the other end of the line has missed court and has a warrant for arrest. The caller then tries to solicit personal information or some form of payment.

According to SPD, the man has used the names of current or former officers and spoofed the department’s phone number.

Should you receive a call like this, the department recommends hanging up immediately. If you’re concerned about the validity of the call, contact law enforcement or the courts.

“Neither the courts nor police will ever ask for payment, banking information or other similar details to avoid jail,” a press release from SPD stated. “Law enforcement will also never ask for payment over the phone.”