Warrant issued on third teenager in Glynn County murder

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a third suspect in a murder that happened on July 23 on Emanuel Avenue.

Police charged Travis Kates, 19, with murder in the connection with the death of 35-year-old Antonio Randolph.

Kates is currently being held on unrelated charges in the Wayne County jail. Once he is released, he will be brought to Glynn County to be arrested on the murder charge.

Last month, Ethan and Everett Bennett were both charged with one count of murder in connection with Randolph’s murder.

On Tuesday, July 23, officers with Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 3605 Emanuel Avenue. When they arrived, they found Randolph dead in the yard from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Glynn County Police Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.