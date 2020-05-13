Wanted fugitive apprehended in Port Wentworth neighborhood

Law enforcement on scene in Port Wentworth (WSAV Photographer Tyler Smiley)

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – In a multi-agency effort, a wanted fugitive was taken into custody in Port Wentworth Wednesday afternoon.

News 3 is told the subject was wanted by the Savannah Police Department (SPD), though details on the person’s identity and the charges they face have not been released at this time.

Along with SPD’s SWAT team, the Port Wentworth Police Department and the United States Marshals Service responded to Tiller Road in the Newport subdivision to apprehend the fugitive.

Neighbors were asked to stay in their homes until they completed the operation.

This story is developing. News 3 is working to learn more.

