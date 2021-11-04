Walthourville chief: Resident found dead of apparent gunshot wound

Georgia Bureau of Investigation on scene at the 100 block of Cato Lane (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Walthourville resident found dead Thursday morning.

According to Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan, law enforcement is treating the death as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. for a resident in respiratory arrest. When they arrived on the scene at the 100 block of Cato Lane, police found the subject dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Hagan didn’t rule out the possibility of suicide but said: “As always, we always treat all deaths as if they were a homicide until we find out differently.”

His department called the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for assistance.

“We know they (GBI) have the forensic technology to help clarify a death would may appear one way but from a forensic standpoint can prove something differently,” Hagan said.

Law enforcement arrive on scene early Thursday morning (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

He added the GBI Crime Lab will perform an autopsy to clarify the cause and manner of death.

The chief said the investigation is ongoing but the death was isolated to the Cato Lane residence.

“At this time, we don’t see any reason for alarm for the city of Walthourville,” Hagan said.