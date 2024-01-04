SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Violent crime has decreased overall in the city since 2022, according to data from the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Total violent crime has decreased by 3% since 2022, the first time in two years that the city has seen an improvement in this area.

According to SPD, the crimes that qualify as “violent” are homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault.

The area with the most significant improvement was homicide, which dropped by 12%.

Other areas of improvement were robbery and sexual assault. Both decreased by nearly 10%.

Maj. Michelle Hartford says a lot of this improvement comes after analyzing data from previous years and implementing new ways of policing.

“An important part of this is bridging that gap between us officers and the community,” Hartford said. “We need them just as much as they need us.”

Although the number of aggravated assault crimes without a gun decreased, the amount with a gun did increase by nearly 14%.