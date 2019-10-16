Vigil for Hinesville teen missing since May to be held Wednesday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A vigil will be held Wednesday night for a Hinesville teenager who has been missing since May.

Maria Flores, 17, was last seen on May 20 at the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville when a friend dropped her off in the morning. The friend returned at 3:30 p.m., but Flores never showed up.

The vigil will be held Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. at Bradwell Park. All are invited to show support for Flores’ family.

WSAV’s Kelly Antonacci is speaking with Flores’ family. She’ll have more tonight on News 3.

Anyone with information on Maria Flores’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211.