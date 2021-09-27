VIDEO: Suspect knocks down fence at Hardeeville’s First African Baptist Church

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect caught on camera vandalizing the fence of a Hardeeville church.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at First African Baptist Church on South Okatie Highway.

A video released by officials Monday shows the suspect shaking a portion of the fence loose before pushing it to the ground. A vehicle passes by before the suspect knocks over another piece of the fence.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7519 or 843-726-7779. Callers are asked to reference case #21S03121.