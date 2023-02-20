SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In broad daylight among the sights in Savannah’s Historic District on Sunday was a shocking scene in front of City Hall.

The video sent to the WSAV Investigative Unit recorded an all-out brawl on Bay Street. While it isn’t clear what led up to the fight, the clip shows a man, with a drink in his hand, punching the rider of a dirt bike.

That rider then drops the bike, steps away and turns back with a gun.

A spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department tells WSAV officers were called but have not identified the people in the video.

Meanwhile, in downtown Monday, tourists we shared the clip with were shocked.

So far, Savannah city leaders haven’t said anything about the violent moment playing out, essentially, at the city’s front door.

The fight happened around 6 p.m. It doesn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt.