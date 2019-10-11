Vidalia woman arrested for making terroristic threat on school bus

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman faces a felony charge after she apparently boarded a Vidalia Public Schools bus to confront the driver.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, last Friday, Oct. 4, Quintetta Thompson requested them to investigate an incident that happened earlier that day on a school bus.

Officers found that just before 7 a.m. that day, Thompson confronted a bus driver stopped on Brantley Road about “a complaint concerning her child.”

Vidalia PD says Thompson at one point boarded the bus, also occupied by 17 children and a bus monitor.

“Ms. Thompson became loud and began using profane language while threatening the driver,” the department stated. “She was ordered off the bus, but after refusing the driver’s order he continued his route with Ms. Thompson still on-board.”

The driver eventually stopped the bus and Thompson got off with her child.

“As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for Ms. Thompson’s arrest, charging her with one count of Terroristic Threats (felony), and one count of Disruption of a Public School Bus (misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature),” Vidalia PD said.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Toombs County Detention Center.

Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation is asked to call Lt. Jimmy Sims at 912-537-4123.