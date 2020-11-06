Vidalia shooting claims lives of two men

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia Police say a shooting Thursday morning killed two men.

Vidalia Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 900 block of Brantley Road.

Authorities discovered two gunshot victims, Nicholas Nichols, 27, and Kevin Loredo, 32.

Officials say both men died from their injuries at the scene.

Investigators learned Lenworth Welsh, 25, was involved in an armed confrontation with at least one of the victims.

Police say Welsh alleges he acted in self-defense. Welsh is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed at this time.

Vidalia Police and the GBI continue to investigate.

Officials ask that anyone with information to contact the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-374-6988, or CrimeStoppers at (912) 386-4480.