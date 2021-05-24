Vidalia Police investigate 2 separate weekend shootings

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department (VPD) is investigating two shootings that occurred this past weekend.

VPD said it’s searching for a male suspect wanted in a motel shooting on May 22 on the 200 block of East First Street.

Christopher Powell, 36, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Images provided by the Vidalia Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. officers found Damion Bellamy in the motel’s parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bellamy is in stable condition and was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah, according to VPD.

Police ask anyone who knows Powell’s whereabouts to call the Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 386-4480.

VPD is also investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred on the 500 bock of West Fourth Street.

Antwan Johnson, 30, and two other men forced themselves through the front door of a residential home. Johnson had a physical altercation with the resident and the resident discharged a gun striking Johnson, VPD said.

Johnson was transported to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the resident is cooperating.