Vidalia Police, GBI investigate teen’s murder

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of a Vidalia teenager, who was reported missing on Dec. 17, has been found.

A joint investigation is now underway by the Vidalia Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) into his murder.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Everett Street after workers found a body as they were demolishing a home.

Police believe it to be the body of 17-year-old Zyuan Ceasar. The GBI Crime Lab will make the final identification, the department said.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS or through GBI’s online tip portal or the See Something, Send Something app on your phone.