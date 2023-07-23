VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Vidalia man was arrested for barricading himself inside a home, armed with a machete, according to police.

The Vidalia Police Department said Antonio Knowles, 43, forced his way into a home on West Street Saturday where a female was inside. She was able to escape the home while officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

About an hour later, the crisis negotiator and a Toombs County Sheriff’s Office deputy were able to persuade Knowles to surrender without further incident, police said.

Knowles was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

Once he was released from the hospital, Knowles was booked at the Toombs County Detention Center.

He faces charges of second-degree home invasion and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.