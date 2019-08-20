Vidalia police arrest man in drugs, guns, money seizure

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Vidalia Police Department executed a search warrant that ended in an arrest and the seizure of drugs and guns.

On Saturday, officers searched a building in the 300 block of Washington Street. They seized large quantities of suspected cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy along with over $8,000 cash.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tracy Foreman. He is charged with the following:

8 counts of possession of marijuana, over an ounce

1 count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

1 count of possession of a schedule I narcotic (MDMA)

1 count of possession of a schedule I narcotic with the intent to distribute (MDMA)

1 count of trafficking schedule I narcotic (MDMA)

1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

1 count of terroristic threats

Additional charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Vidalia Police Department- Criminal Investigations Division at 912-537-4123.