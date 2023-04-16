VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department(VPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) is investigating a stabbing that left a one woman dead over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 15 around 9:56 p.m., Vidalia police responded to the 300 block of East Jenkins Street where they found Kaysey Jordan, 21, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Jordan was transported to Memorial Health – Meadows Hospital where she later died.

Vidalia Police Chief James Jermon says this is a joint investigation between the GBI and VPD.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Vidalia Police Department – Investigative Services Division at (912) 537-4123 or Special Agent Corey Haynes of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation – Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.