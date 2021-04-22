Vidalia men sentenced in Operation Ace in the Hole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Vidalia men will spend more than a decade in federal prison for their involvement in an extensive gang-related drug trafficking case.

Justin “Ace” Adams was sentenced Thursday to nearly 14 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Andre “Dre” Jackson will spend more than 15 years behind bars, with five years of supervised release.

Deltinaud Toussaint

Twenty-six defendants have been charged in Operation Ace in the Hole — a name derived from Adams’ alias — which launched in August 2018. The investigation involved agents on the local, state and federal levels to target increasing levels of drug and gang-related activities in the Vidalia area.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) identified Deltinaud Toussaint — known as “Black,” “Tino,” or “Tino Black” — as the primary narcotics supplier through Atlanta connections. Investigators say he provided meth, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana.

In June 2019, investigators executed search warrants at eight houses in both Atlanta and Vidalia, seizing drugs valued in the millions. Some of the drugs were found hidden in children’s items, from baby-formula bottles to teddy bears.

Also seized were 20 firearms, gang-related documents and nearly $50,000 in cash.

“Illegal guns and drugs have no place in Georgia. They are dangerous and threaten the safety of our communities,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “We will continue to work diligently along with our local and federal partners to investigate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.”

Twenty-two of the defendants — including Adams, Jackson and Toussaint — have entered guilty pleas; 12 have been sentenced. According to Estes, Toussaint is among seven defendants awaiting sentencing, and three others are awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, one defendant, Torey Johnny Lee Washington, also known as “Fool,” is a fugitive.