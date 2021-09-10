Victory Drive murder suspect arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect wanted for a June homicide in Savannah has been arrested.

David Brohawn was arrested Friday on a separate charge by the Pooler Police Department but was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center to be served his warrant.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) had been looking for Brohawn since July when he was identified as a suspect in the murder of Regner Arce.

Arce died of injuries sustained in an attack the morning of June 15 on Victory Drive in the McAlpin Square area, according to SPD.

Brohawn faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the case.