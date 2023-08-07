CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman at Caney Heights Court apartments.

According to police, CCSO responded to a call at 201 Caney Heights Court, Apartment 621 in reference to a shooting at 5:44 p.m. Monday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ruby English on the east side of the building with a gunshot wound to the torso area. Officers also said they saw a black male, who was later identified as her spouse, Octavin Grace fleeing to a wooded area where he would discard a firearm. Police set up a perimeter and called Grace out of the woods where he then surrendered without incident.

The Kingsland Police Department and Camden Fire Rescue started life-saving measures on English but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her spouse is being charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Grace was transported to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Jail for his arrest and booking.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and GBI assisted the Kingsland Police Department with this continued investigation.

If anyone has any information relating to this investigation, please call the City of Kingsland Police Department at (912) 729-8254.