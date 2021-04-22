Victim identified in deadly pedestrian crash on Hwy 17, suspect in custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s deadly pedestrian crash on Highway 17 as Darlene Griner, 43.

Authorities arrested the alleged driver, Robespier Landa Arollo, 45, Wednesday.

Arollo faces charges including Hit & Run resulting in Death and Failure to report an Accident.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), troopers responded to the scene of a vehicle versus a pedestrian Highway 17 at Fountain Road at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

GSP says Griner was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Highway 17 in the southbound lanes.

Authorities arrived at the scene to discover Griner already deceased and the vehicle had left the scene.

GSP learned the driver, Arollo, parked his vehicle behind a business just south of the area of impact and was transported from the scene by an unknown individual.

GSP says Arollo went home and informed his sister-in-law, the vehicle’s registered owner, of being involved in a crash. She then called 911 to report the crash.

The Chatham County Police Department responded to the home to investigate the crash call.

GSP says Arollo was later cooperative with investigators and admitted to striking the pedestrian and leaving the scene.

He stated that he was unlicensed and scared.