Varnville suspect allegedly kills man, calls 911 on himself

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hampton County man was arrested for murder over the weekend after killing a 35-year-old and calling 911 on himself, officials said.

Kendall Albany, 31, of Varnville, reportedly called deputies to the shooting scene in the area of Stone and Patrick Road and Dunbar Lane on Saturday.

Once the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrived, Albany approached deputies with his hands in the air. Officials said he told deputies he was the shooter and had called 911.

Albany also told law enforcement where the crime weapon was located, according to HCSO. It was found and placed into evidence, authorities added.

HCSO said the 35-year-old male victim was taken to Hampton Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Albany was arrested and charged with murder.

Officials asked anyone with information on the incident to call HCSO at 803-914-2200, email sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org or provide details in person. The toll-free tip line is also available at 866-942-1120. HCSO said callers can remain anonymous.