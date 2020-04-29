Vandals target Hinesville church van

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Vandals damaged a van owned by Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple.

The vandals smashed the windows of the van and shattered the windshield.

The church uses the van to transport church members and distribute food to people in need.

In June, Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple lost it’s church to a fire.

In addition to the van’s damage, the vandals also spray painted graffiti on the wall of the church which was gutted in the fire.

The vandals also attempted to break into a storage shed.