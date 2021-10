SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A vacant Savannah home “suspiciously” caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD).

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke & flames coming from the rear of a vacant house in the 700 Block of Paulsen St. around 5 a.m. Fire burned through the floor & up to the ceiling, causing a partial roof collapse. The cause of the fire is under investigation. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/x6x0wnx4wT — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) October 30, 2021

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the rear of the house on Paulsen Street. SFD says the fire caused a partial roof collapse and burned through the floor and up to the ceiling.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire District.

No one was injured and no further details were released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.