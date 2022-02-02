US missionary guilty of sexually assaulting Ugandan girl

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia minister has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl under the care of his church while doing missionary work in Uganda.

Court records show 44-year-old Eric Tuininga of Milledgeville pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Macon to illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say an American citizen contacted the U.S. embassy in Kampala, Uganda in June 2019 to tell officials that Tuininga was having sex with Ugandan girls as young as 14.

They were under the care of the U.S.-based Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Mbale, Uganda.

Tuininga was one of the church’s ministers. Tuininga was being held following his plea hearing and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.