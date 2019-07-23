US Marshals seek Jacksonville fugitive with ties to SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for an armed robbery suspect wanted out of Jacksonville, Florida who is believed to have ties to South Carolina cities.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), their Florida/Caribbean Regional Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance locating 35-year-old Kenny Eleazer who robbed a Jacksonville-area hardware store at gunpoint on Sept. 22 last year.

USMS says the wanted fugitive has ties to the Columbia and Charleston areas.

Eleazer is described as a black male about 6’0” and 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the USMS Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102.