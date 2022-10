JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation.

JCSO also charged Ellis with one count of fugitive from justice. Ellis was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center while he awaits an extradition hearing.