SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals in Illinois arrested a suspect in an August 2021 murder that happened in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said authorities arrested 58-year-old Michael Cimato on June 23. Cimato will be extradited to Savannah.

Photo provided by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.

SPD said on Aug. 8, 2021, Calvin Owens, 52, was found dead at a home on McIntyre Street. During the nearly year-long investigation, detectives identified Cimato as a suspect.

No further details were released.