US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.
The criminal case charging the three men in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department. It comes as federal officials have moved quickly to open sweeping investigations into troubled police departments as civil rights takes center stage among the department’s priorities.
Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, are all charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Count One alleges that Arbery was running on a public street in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood when the McMichaels armed themselves with firearms, got into their truck and chased him through the public streets.
The McMichaels were yelling, threatening him with guns and cut off his route. It also alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery’s death, according to the Department of Justice. Count Two alleges that Bryan joined the chase, using his truck to cut off Arbery’s route as well.
According to the Department of Justice, Count Three alleges the three defendants tried to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing him in their trucks attempting to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will and prevent his escape.
Travis used, carried, brandished and discharged a Remington shotgun and Gregory used, carried and brandished a .357 Magnum revolver during the course of violence charged in Count One, according to charges alleged in Count Four and Count Five.
The Department of Justice has also charged all three defendants in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. There is no trial date for the case yet.