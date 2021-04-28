US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.

The criminal case charging the three men in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department. It comes as federal officials have moved quickly to open sweeping investigations into troubled police departments as civil rights takes center stage among the department’s priorities.

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. A prosecutor on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

FILE – This booking photo provided by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office shows William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who was jailed Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., on charges of felony murder and attempted false imprisonment. A judge has denied bond to Bryanm one of three white men charged with murder in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery while the Black man was running in a neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. (Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, are all charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Count One alleges that Arbery was running on a public street in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood when the McMichaels armed themselves with firearms, got into their truck and chased him through the public streets.

The McMichaels were yelling, threatening him with guns and cut off his route. It also alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery’s death, according to the Department of Justice. Count Two alleges that Bryan joined the chase, using his truck to cut off Arbery’s route as well.

According to the Department of Justice, Count Three alleges the three defendants tried to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing him in their trucks attempting to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will and prevent his escape.

Travis used, carried, brandished and discharged a Remington shotgun and Gregory used, carried and brandished a .357 Magnum revolver during the course of violence charged in Count One, according to charges alleged in Count Four and Count Five.

The Department of Justice has also charged all three defendants in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. There is no trial date for the case yet.