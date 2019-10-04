Urn stolen from vehicle in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Chatham County Police, thieves stole an urn holding human remains from an unlocked vehicle in the county.

Chatham County Police released this statement:

“Sadly, human ashes were one of the things crooks chose to steal from an unlocked vehicle in Chatham County this week. It’s proof that some thieves will take anything, without any thought to the impact on the people they are stealing from. We feel horrible for the victims in this incident, and implore each of you to please remove anything of importance from your vehicle and double-check to make sure your vehicle is locked.”

“It’s unfortunate, it’s sad that it happened, but it is an example that offenders don’t care how sentimental or important or valuable an item is,” says Esquina White, Neighborhood Liaison Officer with Chatham County Police Department.

The urn is one of the dozens of personal belongings swiped by crooks this week in Chatham County.

Also making the list — two unlocked vehicles were stolen, one of them had the keys inside, four guns and more than $1,000 in cash.

If you know anything about this theft, please contact Chatham County Police or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.