UPDATE: Teens arrested, accused in separate threats to Statesboro High

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested two teenagers in two separate threats recently made to Statesboro High School (SHS).

Maircle Ware, 17, of Statesboro, and a 15-year-old juvenile who lives in Macon have both been arrested in the Statesboro Police Department’s investigations.

According to Statesboro Police, officers were notified on Monday of a threat made to the high school on Snapchat, a social media site.

Maircle Ware

For most of the day, SHS was placed on a soft lockdown, which limits movement inside the building. Meanwhile, detectives began obtaining information from internet service and social media platform providers, according to Statesboro Police.

Also on Monday, police began investigating threatening phone calls SHS staff received from someone using TextNow, a calling app.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Maircle in connection with the Snapchat threat on one count of Terroristic Threats, one count of False Statements and Writings and one count of Disrupting a Public School.

The 17-year-old was a Statesboro High student. At a later date, she will have a hearing in Bulloch County Juvenile Court.

Statesboro Police on Wednesday arrested the 15-year-old (who will not be identified because they are a juvenile) for the phone threats.

The teen will also have a hearing in Bulloch County Juvenile Court at a later time.

According to the department, there is no evidence at this point that suggests the two threats were related.

Anyone with additional information in the threat investigations can contact Detective Kreun at 912-764-991.

Statesboro Police released the following statement, in part, following the arrests:

The Statesboro Police Department thanks the students, parents, and staff at SHS for their patience in allowing this case to take its course. Criminal investigations involve steps the public never sees, and our detectives strive to compile criminal cases which will stand the test of court. This process can’t be rushed if the prosecution is to be successful.

SHS is a part of Bulloch County Schools, which has received other threats this week.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl was arrested, accused of writing a threat to Southeast Bulloch high School on a bathroom wall. She’s been charged with one count of Terroristic Threats.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. The 7th grader allegedly solicited a person to issue a threat to Langston Chapel Middle School so she wouldn’t have to go to school.