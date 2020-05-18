Update: Murder warrant served on suspect linked to teen’s shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announce authorities served a murder warrant on a suspect linked to the murder of a Savannah teen back in January of 2019.

Police identified Dorian Rashad Heyward, 19, as the suspect in the homicide of Tyrese Carter, 17.

On January 2, 2019, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Bull Street. When the arrived on the scene officers discovered Carter suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to those injuries.

Officials served the warrant for murder to Heyward on Friday at the the Chatham County Detention Center where he was being held for unrelated charges.

******

previous article January 2, 2019



The Savannah Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in a fatality.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Bull Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located shooting victim, Tyrese Carter, 17, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to those injuries.

Persons with knowledge have been interviewed. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact our tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

_______________



According to Savannah Police, a man was found shot Wednesday morning on Bull Street.

Police say it happened shortly after midnight near 41st Street.

That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We will continue to follow this story for more information

