UPDATE: SPD identify, arrest suspect in string of break-ins and burglaries in Savannah last week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police have identified and arrested a suspect in a string of break-ins and burglaries at local businesses in Savannah last week.

Michael Milton, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with single counts of criminal trespass, second degree burglary/criminal attempt, and six counts of second degree burglary.

Police say Milton has been connected to incidents at Bull Street Taco, Satchel, Mailbox Cafe, Sara Jane Boutique, Kathi Rich, Quick RX and Savannah Blueprint Co.

Milton broke into the businesses by breaking the glass of windows and doors with various objects to get inside. News 3’s Kelly Antonacci has more details on each burglary here.