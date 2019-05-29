UPDATE: Savannah Police ID southside shooting suspect

UPDATE: Savannah Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old David Demonta Williams. He was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on June 3 on charges of terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

____________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are working to identify a suspect seen on surveillance video firing several shots at a car on Savannah’s southside.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. An unknown black man was seen firing shots at a gray four-door sedan traveling south on Atwood Street near Travis Street.

SPD says the car sped off and soon after, a white sedan — possibly a Honda Accord — pulled up and the suspect got into the passenger seat. The vehicle was seen heading toward Montgomery Cross Road.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone in the gray vehicle was injured.

Police say the suspect was described as an adult black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-colored, long sleeve Polo hoodie with black sleeves. He had on shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call SPD’s Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.