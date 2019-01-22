UPDATE: Missing Jasper County woman found safe

UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mary Elizabeth Snyder was located and is safe.

***

Authorities in Jasper County are searching for a 58-year-old woman who may need medical assistance.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), Mary Elizabeth Snyder was reported missing on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

JCSO said Snyder left a residence on Bonnie Bryan Road near the Bellinger Hill area of Levy around 11:30 a.m. It is not known which direction she traveled from there.

Snyder, a white female, was last seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark jacket, a white sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse on the front and a black backpack.

Family members said she has medical conditions that need attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or JCSO at 843-726-7519.

JCSO said there may be an increased number of law enforcement agencies in the area, including members of the Department of Natural Resources Dive and K9 teams, the SLED Helicopter and the Levy Fire Department.