UPDATE: Missing-endangered Glynn County teen returns home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities in Glynn County say a missing and endangered 18-year-old has returned home.

The Glynn County Police Department issued an update on Monday, June 10 stating Alexis Alexander had been located.

—

The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

18-year-old Alexis Alexander left her home on Petersville Road Tuesday evening and has not been seen or heard from since. Police believe she may be a danger to either herself or others.

Alexander is described as a white female with curly, brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top, maroon jogger style pants and black knee-high boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander are asked to call the Glynn-Brunswick E-911 Center at (912)-554-3645. Information can also be given to the Silent Witness line at (912)-264-1333 or local law enforcement.