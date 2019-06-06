UPDATE: Missing-endangered Glynn County teen returns home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities in Glynn County say a missing and endangered 18-year-old has returned home.

The Glynn County Police Department issued an update on Monday, June 10 stating Alexis Alexander had been located.

The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 

18-year-old Alexis Alexander left her home on Petersville Road Tuesday evening and has not been seen or heard from since. Police believe she may be a danger to either herself or others. 

Alexander is described as a white female with curly, brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top, maroon jogger style pants and black knee-high boots. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander are asked to call the Glynn-Brunswick E-911 Center at (912)-554-3645. Information can also be given to the Silent Witness line at (912)-264-1333 or local law enforcement. 

