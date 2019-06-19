UPDATE: ‘Domestic shooting’ in Effingham County believed to have been accidental

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The “domestic shooting” that occurred Tuesday night in Effingham County is said to have been an accident, according to an incident report by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday around 5:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on McCall Road, where 25-year-old Ayrton Cable was suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officials said they were advised that the shooting was accidental and happened during an altercation while Cable’s father, Stuart Scott, was trying to retrieve the gun.

Officers arrived and told Scott to come outside the home, where he was detained. EMS arrived and transported Cable to get medical help. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing.

____________

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say they are investigating a “domestic shooting” that happened Tuesday night in Effingham County.

The incident happened on McCall Road, a spokesperson for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) confirmed.

ECSO said one person was transported by LifeStar, an air ambulance service.

No word yet on the identities or relationship of the parties involved.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.