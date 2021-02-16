UPDATE: Body snatchers busted after stealing funeral van

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK/NBC News) – A Missouri couple have been arrested after stealing a funeral home van…along with a body that was inside.

Brian Schaake, 38, was charged Saturday with stealing a motor vehicle. Christina Kalb was charged with second-degree misdemeanor tampering with another vehicle.

According to charging documents, the theft happened Thursday in Spanish Lake when a William Harris Funeral Home employee left the van running at a gas pump with the keys inside as he went into the Quiktrip to use the restroom. When he came back out, he discovered the van had been stolen.

Video surveillance showed a man get into the driver’s side and a woman get into the passenger side.

