Update: Arrest report released for The Citadel football player with Savannah ties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV has obtained new details about the third-degree domestic violence arrest of The Citadel cornerback, Javonte Middleton, who was a former standout football player at Jenkins High School in Savannah.

The Citadel released an arrest report for Middleton from the night of Aug. 27, as well as a statement from the alleged victim, who identified herself only as Middleton’s one-time girlfriend.



In the report, two cadets who witnessed Middleton’s interactions with the girlfriend told police that “he had beat (sic) up his girlfriend and threatened to shoot himself and them.”



The initial police dispatch occurred at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in response to a call claiming Middleton had a firearm on campus, which is not allowed under school policy unless properly authorized.



One of the officers who responded to the scene asked Middleton if he threatened anyone on campus, to which Middleton replied he had not.

Roughly half an hour later, two cadets gave statements to the police saying Middleton had hit and pushed his girlfriend and threatened to get a gun from his car.

Police searched Middleton’s room and vehicle, but did not find any firearms.

The Citadel Department of Public safety police report following the arrest of Javonte Middleton.

Victim’s statement after the alleged interaction between her and Middleton.

According to the victim’s supplemental statement, the events of that night started when she tried to break up with Middleton. A verbal argument ensued, after which Middleton left campus and then returned, following his ex-girlfriend to her room and trying to take her phone.



After the two of them left her room and went outside, Middleton “grabbed and twisted her wrist, pulled her hair, tried to take her phone away from her and slapped her face,” per the statement. When Middleton saw his ex-girlfriend try to leave in the general direction of one of her other male friends, she said Middleton told her, “Yeah, run to him and I will beat him up too.”



Security footage taken at 9:32 p.m. — roughly the time the alleged victim remembers the incident occurring — between third and fourth battalions showed a fight between a male and two females, according to the police report. The footage shows the male grabbing one of the females around the neck and attempting to trip her.



The ex-girlfriend told police she intends to press charges.

Third-degree domestic violence occurs when someone injures or threatens to injure a member of his or her household. Anyone convicted of third-degree domestic violence under South Carolina law can be sentenced to up to 90 days in jail and face potential fines that range from $1000 to $2500.



Court records show Middleton participated in a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Sunday, after which the court issued a surety bond of $5,237. As a condition of the bond, Middleton is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim or any members of the victim’s family.

The Citadel football coach Brent Thompson declined to comment further on Middleton’s arrest, but said the program brings in speakers to educate the players on domestic violence issues.

Middleton, a senior, is a captain on the Bulldogs’ football team. Prior to attending The Citadel, he was a four-year starter for the Warriors and led them to a state quarterfinals appearance.