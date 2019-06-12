UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 more shot in Nottingham neighborhood Tuesday night

UPDATE: According to Chatham County EMS, two of the victims from the Tuesday night shooting on Damascus Road have died. There is no word on the conditions of the other two victims.

According to Savannah Police, Devonte Henneghan, 27, and an unidentified black male died as a result of their injuries. Two others, Michael McDaniel, 28 and Deonte Jones, 27, were transported to a hospital with injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

The incident does not appear to be the result of a random shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

***

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Four people were shot on Damascus Road in the Nottingham neighborhood around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say one person is in critical condition. There is no word on how the other victims are doing.

This is a developing story.

