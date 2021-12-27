University officer shoots man at Atlanta retail center

ATLANTA (AP) — An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man who officials say was firing into a crowd at an Atlanta retail and office development.

Georgia State University interim Police Chief Anthony Coleman tells local news outlets that an off-duty university officer fired and struck the man before dawn Monday.

The officer was working at Atlantic Station, north of downtown Atlanta.

Coleman says the officer and security guards responded to a fight between young adults and found a man shooting into a crowd.

He says the unnamed Georgia State officer shot the gunman, who was taken to a hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting.