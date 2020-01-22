Understanding the signs of human trafficking

Lowcountry advocates, law enforcement and prosecutors gathered to learn more about this growing trend

A seminar in the Lowcountry Wednesday brought out law enforcement and anti-human trafficking agencies to learn about the criminals and victims involved.

“Young adults and our children are worth up to $300,000 to them and because of that, it’s easy to take the time to make it happen,” explains Sheila Roemeling of the Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force.

Those are some of the shocking numbers and details that experts offer when it comes to the threat of trafficking kids in our area.

This seminar was designed to give an overview of the problem, the work being done to stop it, and the solutions to catching the people behind this crime and putting them behind bars.

As for the victims themselves, they can come from anywhere. They face sexual and physical abuse by their “pimps”, or captors, all for a dollar and because someone wasn’t watching as closely as they should be.

“All that is happening now through the internet. It’s not a brick and mortar world. It’s not a world now where you can just put a security system on your door and expect that bad people won’t get access to your children,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone.

