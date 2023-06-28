TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Successful and safe–that’s the goal for Tybee city leaders as they prepare for another big Fourth of July weekend on the island.

“What we are going to do is be prepared for the potential of more people on Tybee than we would originally anticipate.”

To do this, the city is putting $180,000 in excess funds towards bringing in additional law enforcement–something that Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions says is essential for keeping beachgoers safe this weekend.

“We plan to have additional law enforcement over 100 law enforcement and fire personnel and medical personnel will be on the island throughout the weekend.”

One of the main concerns ahead of the holiday is the potential for large unpermitted events–something local leaders are keeping a close eye on.

“We are also aware that there may be an unpermitted pop-up event that is being posted on social media, unfortunately, we can’t control that.”

But Mayor Sessions says with the additional safety measures in place the island is well-prepared for a weekend of fun.

“We’re going to be prepared, our fire department is on board, our lifeguards are out there, our code enforcement, all of our Tybee Police Officers are on board so we really, really do expect to have everything in place for safety.”

Even with the safety concerns, businesses are looking forward to seeing folks folk to the island for some sun, sand and of course shopping.

“We have wonderful artists, we have unique gifts, we have very, very competitive pricing and it’s just fun to shop at the beach so I hope people will take advantage of our many retail stores as well as our great restaurants.”