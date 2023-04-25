SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department is asking the public for help in locating several individuals involved in a group fight over the weekend.

In the video, a woman and her adult daughter are beaten and robbed while on Tybee Island during the Orange Crush beach bash.

According to police, detectives have secured warrants for one of the individuals involved and are working with outside law enforcement agencies.

Because so many people were from out of town, the Tybee Island Police Department says the public’s help is more necessary than ever when it comes to locating the people involved.

If you have any other important information to share, we ask that you contact Detective TJ LeGuin by calling (912)786-5600 or by sending an email to tleguin@cityoftybee.gov.