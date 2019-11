TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating after the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion were defaced on Monday.

According to Tybee police officials, early Monday morning, two people pried the mirrors off the walls of the women’s bathroom and stole them.

This is the second time the pier area has been defaced in recent months.

Anyone with information about the theft or who may have seen anything suspicious on Monday is asked to contact the Tybee Police Department.