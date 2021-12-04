Tybee police ask community to help find missing 43-year-old man

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) is asking for help finding a missing man, last seen on Nov. 29.

TIPD says Lucas Gooden, 43, moved to the island for work and was living at a motel. Gooden’s family found his cell phone near the intersection of Miller Avenue and 14th Street.

Police say Gooden is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has both brown hair and eyes. No further details were released.

TIPD urges anyone with information to call detectives at 912-786-5600, email ecoreno@cityoftybee.org or call 912-786-5600 if you see Gooden.