TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Police arrested a man they say set a bar on fire on Labor Day.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Jacob Parrot set the bathroom at The Sand Bar on fire around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. A fire was reported in the bathroom, police say.

Photo provided by The Tybee Island Police Department.

TIPD arrested Parrott on Thursday and charged him with arson. Tybee Island officers arrested Parrott with assistance from the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

After the fire department assessed the situation, personnel asked an Arson Investigator to investigate. After further investigation, the detective discovered probable cause to believe the fire was set intentionally, TIPD said.