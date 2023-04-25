TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Police arrested and cited multiple people during Orange Crush weekend.

TIPD says between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23 police made 18 arrests, and issued 37 traffic citations and 53 Code Enforcement violations.

Throughout the entire busy weekend, several law enforcement agencies assisted in patrolling the Island in an attempt to maintain order amongst crowds of rowdy beachgoers.

Saturday afternoon, while dealing with traffic issues on Butler Avenue, officers spotted a muscle car performing burnouts in the roadway. When police confronted the driver and asked for identification, the man suddenly sped off. While attempting to flee, the driver slammed into several cars just narrowly missing pedestrians.

The driver crashed at a gas station and police pulled him out of the vehicle. Officers found a bag of marijuana and two firearms in the car, one of which was stolen. He was arrested and charged with several crimes.

Police say on that same day, on 16th Street, they found a woman badly bruised and swollen with a trickle of blood coming from her nose claiming she had been beaten and had her purse stolen by a crowd on the beach. The woman said her daughter, who was still lost in a sea of people, had also been beaten. Officers located her daughter and treated them both.

TIPD says a report was filed for robbery and an active investigation is underway.

Police also say two Tybee Island police cruisers were damaged over the weekend.

While officers were on the scene of an armed robbery on Sunday, they were notified that a crowd was destroying a police truck parked near the South Annex.

Officers found several people dancing and bouncing on top of the vehicle, damaging the hood, roof and antenna. Police managed to pull the group off the truck, when a nearby crowd began to throw objects at the officers. Chatham County deputies then pepper sprayed the crowd causing them to scatter to 15th Street.

Moments later, a crowd started to damage another nearby vehicle. Tybee police, Chatham County Sheriff’s deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers all assisted in clearing the crowd and deploying pepper spray.

In response, someone in the crowd fired a gunshot causing law enforcement to charge the crowd which disbanded the crowd.

Despite several incidents occurring throughout the weekend, TIPD commended their officers for their efforts to control large crowds and handle gridlocked traffic over the three-day period.

To read the full weekend recap, click here.