Tybee Island Police searching for woman suspected of animal cruelty

Photos provided by the Tybee Island Police Department.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is wanted by the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) on animal cruelty charges.

TIPD says Candy Marban faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after she threw a puppy into the ocean on Sept. 12. She told police she didn’t have money to take it to a veterinarian.

She was cited and police transported the dog to Savannah where its injuries were determined too severe, so the dog had to be euthanized.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective TJ LeGuin at 912-786-5600.

