UPDATE: Suspect arrested for vandalizing pier on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of vandalizing the pier on Tybee Island this past weekend.

On Sunday, the Tybee Island Police Department found that the pier had been spray-painted with graffiti. The department shared the photos on Facebook, which they say resulted in numerous tips.

Detectives were able to identify Christopher Kuharik as a suspect in the case. After speaking with him, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Interference with Government Property, a felony, and Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor.

The Chatham County Police Department stopped Kuharik and placed him under arrest. He was booked in the Chatham County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

“The Tybee Island Police Department wishes to extend it’s thanks to the social media community, the Chatham County Police Department, Savannah-Chatham Crimestoppers and Director Larry Branson for all of their assistance in this investigation,” the department posted on Thursday.

Original story:

Tybee Island Police want to know who vandalized the pier this weekend.

The department posted photos to their Facebook page showing the damage. Spray painted names and symbols are visible along the pier.

“The community here on Tybee Island has a lot of pride in our island and in our city, so when a high profile landmark like the Tybee Island pier gets tagged like this it’s obviously very upsetting for a lot of people,” said Tybee Island Police Lt. Emory Randolph.

Police say it happened over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tybee Island Police at 912-786-5600.