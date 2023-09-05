TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) was contacted earlier this evening about an alleged shooting, according to a recent post on the TIPD Facebook page.

The incident occurred at about 7:25 p.m. A caller contacted the police department stating that he had been shot by an unknown suspect and was currently on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle.

While on the phone with emergency personnel, the driver of the vehicle pulled over which allowed officers to intercept the vehicle and make contact with the occupants.

According to police, the investigation led to the discovery that the alleged suspect was actually the driver of the vehicle. Police took the suspect into custody and the victim was then transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Officers are currently working on investigating two different scenes.

Alley 3 and a nearby private drive have been closed to all foot and vehicle traffic.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and police have no further information available at this time.